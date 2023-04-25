Scottish syndicate Investing Women Angels (IWA) has led a £195,000 equity investment round into merchandise technology platform developer terrible*.
Headed by chief executive Tersha Willis, London-based terrible* supports musical artists as well as video gaming, comedy and other creative industries by creating, sourcing and delivering unique merchandise relevant to its clients’ audiences. This is sold both online and in-person at concerts and events internationally.
The terrible* platform facilitates payments and logistics as well as accumulating sales and inventory data to help artists and brands maximise profitability and develop long-term merchandising revenue streams. Operating within a total addressable market of £2.1 billion, terrible* currently has more than 700 clients on its roster including Roisin Murphy, PJ Harvey, King Krule, Jai Paul, rapper Professor Green, and indie rockers Black Country, New Road.
The investment round was led by IWA, Scotland's first all-female angel syndicate, and supported by other individual investors. The money will be used to further develop the terrible* platform and support expansion into the US market.
Since its inception, the company has developed a close relationship with IWA and its sister company AccelerateHER. Ms Willis was among the winners at the 2020 AccelerateHER Awards celebrating emerging female founders.
As part of the investment, IWA member Pamela Barclay will join terrible* as its investor director and take a seat on the board.
“IWA is immensely proud to be leading this investment to support terrible*, an innovative and inspiring merchandise technology business bringing a fresh and unique approach to its market," Ms Barclay said. "I am also very excited to be joining the board and supporting the business through this growth phase as its investment director."
Ms Willis added: “We're delighted to secure the confidence and support of Investing Women Angels in this funding round, and to welcome Pamela onto our board.
"2023 has already seen a period of exciting growth and expansion. We look forward to working with Pamela and IWA to ensure the rest of the year and beyond continues in the same vein.”
