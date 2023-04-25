Plans for hundreds of new homes at a former brewery site in the Scottish capital are set to be approved.
The regeneration of the major brownfield site will include 464 new homes, including a minimum of 150 new affordable homes and community growing space.
The application, which also includes more than 2,600 square metres of retail space, is recommended by officials for approval and a decision is expected tomorrow.
A statement supporting the application for “Approval of Matters Specified in Conditions to the Planning Permission in Principle” for the development at Fountainbridge, in Edinburgh, said the bid covers a range of aspects.
It includes height, design and external appearance of buildings, roof form, open space and public realm.
The application also considers all operational aspects of open space and public realm including the canal side, roads, footways, and cycleways and surface water management.
The statement reads: “The application represents a concluding step in the delivery of the Fountainbridge Vision which was originally developed in the Community Workshops in 2013.
“This AMSC application is submitted on behalf of a development partnership between Cruden Homes (East) Ltd and Buccleuch Property in a joint venture with the City of Edinburgh Council who own the land.“It is intended that the parties will enter into a development agreement, subject to the granting of planning consent, for the Cruden and Buccleuch partnership to deliver the development.”
