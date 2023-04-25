The regeneration of the major brownfield site will include 464 new homes, including a minimum of 150 new affordable homes and community growing space.

The application, which also includes more than 2,600 square metres of retail space, is recommended by officials for approval and a decision is expected tomorrow.

A statement supporting the application for “Approval of Matters Specified in Conditions to the Planning Permission in Principle” for the development at Fountainbridge, in Edinburgh, said the bid covers a range of aspects.

It includes height, design and external appearance of buildings, roof form, open space and public realm.

It was formerly the location of the Fountain Brewery and the North British Rubber Company (Image: City of Edinburgh Council)

The application also considers all operational aspects of open space and public realm including the canal side, roads, footways, and cycleways and surface water management.

The statement reads: “The application represents a concluding step in the delivery of the Fountainbridge Vision which was originally developed in the Community Workshops in 2013.

“This AMSC application is submitted on behalf of a development partnership between Cruden Homes (East) Ltd and Buccleuch Property in a joint venture with the City of Edinburgh Council who own the land.“It is intended that the parties will enter into a development agreement, subject to the granting of planning consent, for the Cruden and Buccleuch partnership to deliver the development.”

Two famous Highland hotels reopen

Highland Coast Hotels has announced the official reopening of the Plockton Inn and The Tongue Hotel on the North Coast 500 route, following four-month refurbishment programmes costing a total of £1.8 million.

Both properties, which were acquired by Highland Coast Hotels last year, are now welcoming overnight guests and diners following their reopening.

Investment to support music merchandise venture

Scottish syndicate Investing Women Angels has led a £195,000 equity investment round into merchandise technology platform developer terrible*.

Headed by chief executive Tersha Willis, London-based terrible* supports musical artists as well as video gaming, comedy and other creative industries by creating, sourcing and delivering unique merchandise relevant to its clients’ audiences.

This is sold both online and in-person at concerts and events internationally. The terrible* platform facilitates payments and logistics as well as accumulating sales and inventory data to help artists and brands maximise profitability and develop long-term merchandising revenue streams.