Castore, the Sir Andy Murray-backed sportswear company, has hailed a new link-up with Athletic Club Bilbao.
The brand has announced a multi-year partnership with Athletic to become the club’s official kit partner for the 2023-2024 season and onwards.
The Rangers kit supplier said the partnership signifies Castore’s "ongoing commitment to the highest level of football", while further strengthening the brand’s presence in La Liga.
🔴 Full year digital access from £24 – our lowest EVER offer
👉 Sign up HERE
The Manchester-based company will design and manufacture playing and training kits, which will be worn by Athletic’s first team, women’s team and youth academy sides.
Athletic are currently enjoying a successful season in the Spanish top-flight, with the Basque side sitting in the top half of La Liga and challenging for a place in Europe.
Castore and Athletic are “aligned in future goals for both the sportswear brand and the club, with commitment to innovation and high-performance at the forefront” the clothing firm said.
READ MORE: Rangers kit supplier strikes deal with other top-flight team
Tom Beahon, co-founder at Castore, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce our partnership with Athletic Club today.
“The club is full of heritage and tradition, but also share Castore’s desire for innovation which will be the key to our success as partners.
“Together we look forward to getting fans excited about our bespoke product and retail offering which will cement Castore’s position in the Spanish & Basque football market.”
READ MORE: Rangers supplier Castore to open seven new stores
Jon Uriarte, president at Athletic, said: “Castore is a leading sportswear manufacturer that already works with some of the most important entities in the world. It is another example of the club’s intention to be at the forefront of innovation and high performance.”
Castore is also to be the official kit and retail partner to Feyenoord Rotterdam from the 2023-2024 season on.
Castore was founded in 2016 by brothers Tom and Phil Beahon. The company's investors also include Lancashire-based billionaires Mohsin and Zuber Issa.
It describes itself as "the official technical kit partner of numerous top-tier teams and athletes, including Glasgow Rangers, McLaren Racing, Newcastle United, England Cricket, US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Andy Murray". It said it sells in more than 90 countries.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here