The brand has announced a multi-year partnership with Athletic to become the club’s official kit partner for the 2023-2024 season and onwards.

The Rangers kit supplier said the partnership signifies Castore’s "ongoing commitment to the highest level of football", while further strengthening the brand’s presence in La Liga.

The Manchester-based company will design and manufacture playing and training kits, which will be worn by Athletic’s first team, women’s team and youth academy sides.

Castore have signed a deal to become Athletic's official kit partner 'for the 2023-2024 season and onwards' (Image: Castore)

Athletic are currently enjoying a successful season in the Spanish top-flight, with the Basque side sitting in the top half of La Liga and challenging for a place in Europe.

Castore and Athletic are “aligned in future goals for both the sportswear brand and the club, with commitment to innovation and high-performance at the forefront” the clothing firm said.

Tom Beahon, co-founder at Castore, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce our partnership with Athletic Club today.

“The club is full of heritage and tradition, but also share Castore’s desire for innovation which will be the key to our success as partners.

“Together we look forward to getting fans excited about our bespoke product and retail offering which will cement Castore’s position in the Spanish & Basque football market.”

Jon Uriarte, president at Athletic, said: “Castore is a leading sportswear manufacturer that already works with some of the most important entities in the world. It is another example of the club’s intention to be at the forefront of innovation and high performance.”

Castore is also to be the official kit and retail partner to Feyenoord Rotterdam from the 2023-2024 season on.

Castore was founded in 2016 by brothers Tom and Phil Beahon. The company's investors also include Lancashire-based billionaires Mohsin and Zuber Issa.

It describes itself as "the official technical kit partner of numerous top-tier teams and athletes, including Glasgow Rangers, McLaren Racing, Newcastle United, England Cricket, US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Andy Murray". It said it sells in more than 90 countries.