ED Monaghan jokes that he didn’t know whether to “turn right or left at the end the street” when he left home for work at Clark Contracts for the first time.
Having previously spent 40 years, the entirety of his career, with Mactaggart & Mickel, it must certainly have felt unusual for Mr Monaghan to commute to a different place of work.
But when it comes to the daily task in hand, Clark Contracts will be hoping it is a case of more of the same for the veteran housebuilder.
Mr Monaghan, who left Mactaggart & Mickel in October, has been drafted in by Clark Contracts to lead its ambitious move into the private housebuilding sector.
Clark had been mulling the move on and off over the last couple of decades but, as managing director Gordon Cunningham told The Herald, it had never felt the time was right. Now, with Mr Monaghan on board, it is looking to quickly establish itself in the sector, with potential development sites already being scouted.
🔴 Save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer.
Subscribe for the whole year to The Herald for only £24 for unlimited website access or £30 for our digital pack.
This is only available for a limited time so don't miss out.
Observers might think it is a bold time to enter the housebuilding market. The steady rise in interest rates over the last 16 months has posed challenges for homebuyers and taken the heat out of the market, with the most recent Nationwide house price index showing prices fell by 3.1 per cent year-on-year in March, the largest annual decline since July 2009.
But while conditions are not as a buoyant as they were prior to former prime minister Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget in September, there continues to be an underlying shortage of homes in Scotland, and it is precisely because of this that Clark has launched its new venture.
With the knowledge and contacts of Mr Monaghan at its disposal, and the expertise that the company has built up over 45 years as a construction specialist, the sensible money would surely be on it succeeding.
UP Shares in Premier Inn owner Whitbread after lifting profits above pre-pandemic levels
DOWN Shares in HSBC after disruption to services on Tuesday morning
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here