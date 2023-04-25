Having previously spent 40 years, the entirety of his career, with Mactaggart & Mickel, it must certainly have felt unusual for Mr Monaghan to commute to a different place of work.

But when it comes to the daily task in hand, Clark Contracts will be hoping it is a case of more of the same for the veteran housebuilder.

Mr Monaghan, who left Mactaggart & Mickel in October, has been drafted in by Clark Contracts to lead its ambitious move into the private housebuilding sector.

Clark had been mulling the move on and off over the last couple of decades but, as managing director Gordon Cunningham told The Herald, it had never felt the time was right. Now, with Mr Monaghan on board, it is looking to quickly establish itself in the sector, with potential development sites already being scouted.

Observers might think it is a bold time to enter the housebuilding market. The steady rise in interest rates over the last 16 months has posed challenges for homebuyers and taken the heat out of the market, with the most recent Nationwide house price index showing prices fell by 3.1 per cent year-on-year in March, the largest annual decline since July 2009.

But while conditions are not as a buoyant as they were prior to former prime minister Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget in September, there continues to be an underlying shortage of homes in Scotland, and it is precisely because of this that Clark has launched its new venture.

With the knowledge and contacts of Mr Monaghan at its disposal, and the expertise that the company has built up over 45 years as a construction specialist, the sensible money would surely be on it succeeding.

