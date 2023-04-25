An airline has unveiled a new route from Scotland to a popular Christmas market destination for the winter period.
Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks announced the launch of flights to Prague from Edinburgh Airport.
The airline will operate two weekly dedicated services (Thursday and Sunday) to the Czech capital from November 30 to December 17, 2023.
Jet2.com will also operate services to Vienna from Birmingham and Manchester Airports and new services to Prague and Krakow from East Midlands Airport over the winter period.
The airline said that the expansion of its Winter 23/24 city breaks programme comes in response to strong demand from customers and independent travel agents looking to book an escape to their favourite city break destinations this winter.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing strong demand for city breaks this winter, with more people than ever wanting to visit their favourite city break destinations. As always, we want to give customers and independent travel agents what they want, so have added flights and city breaks to Vienna throughout the whole of the winter season.
"On top of this, we have also extended our Prague and Krakow routes from East Midlands Airports throughout winter too. As the largest operator of European city breaks, we know that these new services will be extremely popular, as people look for a magical winter escape with a company they can rely on.”
