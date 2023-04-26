Plans have been lodged for a new short-term lets development in the world heritage site in the Scottish capital.
Northumberland Street Properties (North) has submitted plans for the conversion and extension of No. 1 Broughton Market from office use to short-term let accommodation.
The conversion of the standalone property “provides an attractive addition to North’s portfolio in the further expansion of their offer in this sector”.
The proposal by 3DReid seeks to “build on the idiosyncrasies of the existing structure and industrial heritage of the immediate area in providing distinct, contemporary additions to the current property”.
It includes six one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat.
Chris Dobson, director at 3DReid, said: “Whilst situated in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, the Broughton Market area continues to hold onto its distinct charm, long established before its amalgamation within a Georgian urban block.
“It’s been a real pleasure to be afforded the opportunity to consider a contemporary intervention to this location, one which seeks to draw upon its rich industrial heritage and idiosyncrasies, whilst further diversifying the use and animation of the area."
Grant Rawlinson, of North, said: “No.1 Broughton Market will become the fourth property in our portfolio of very high quality short let accommodation, building on an existing reputation for innovative design in top-end, purpose-built and professionally managed accommodation within the City of Edinburgh.”
The North group operates three other city centre properties in Edinburgh World Heritage site on the Canongate, Queen Street and Castle Street consisting of 35 apartments of which the majority are one-bed or studio units. The portfolio is "designed, priced and marketed as an alternative to four or five star hotel accommodation, for those who prefer more space, privacy or who wish to stay for longer periods”.
