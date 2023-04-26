A Scottish museum that attracts tourists from around the world has been put on the market.
The Creetown Gem Rock Museum, based on the north side of the Solway Firth, seven miles from Newton Stewart in Dumfries and Galloway, is being marketed by agent Smith and Clough Business Associates.
A former fishing village founded in the 18th century, Creetown also became a busy port from which locally quarried granite was shipped all over the world.
The family-run business has an office, exhibiting halls, an exhibition workshop, professor’s study, crystal cave, and a 70-cover tearoom. It also has a four-bedroom home.
It has been put on the market as the owners plan to retire.
The agent said: “The halls introduce the general theme of the museum, with an outstanding collection of minerals, crystals, fossils and gemstones with many rare examples from not just the UK but around the world."
The exhibits are "presented extremely well within brightly lit display cabinets, strategically placed to allow a free flow through the museum and tell a story of every different piece".
“A collection of this size and nature is very rare in the UK and has taken many years of time and dedication to gather.”
Having turned what was a hobby and passion into a thriving business the Creetown Gem Rock Museum is “without doubt one of the most unique private tourist attractions in Dumfries and Galloway and having built up a reputation not just in Scotland but all over the world, visitors flock to the museum throughout the year”.
The agent also said: “It has an unrivalled collection of gems, fossils and crystals from across the globe with the majority of pieces picked up from the family’s travels over the years, all of which is included within the sale price and a full exhibit breakdown will be given upon request to assist with any valuation.
“Very much a family-run business the museum is currently open all year except the six weeks from Christmas to the end of January and is open seven days a week in the summer, five in the winter.
“As well as tourist trade the Gem Rock Museum has built up an excellent reputation throughout Dumfries and Galloway and benefits from local business to the tearoom, shop and museum.
“It also benefits from visits from coach and school parties from the region and further afield.”
The property has been put on the market at offers over £750,000.
