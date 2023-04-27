The deal is the biggest acquisition to date for AAB, which declined to disclose the price paid.

French Duncan, which has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirling, is focused on providing accountancy and business service solutions to support small and medium sized enterprises and individuals.

AAB noted the acquisition introduces more than 50 leisure and hospitality finance specialists, who provide bespoke hotel accounting services to clients across the UK, to the group.

It said the deal brings the headcount of its team in central Scotland to more than 350, “further strengthening the team to deliver client-focused services to businesses and individuals across a key growth region for the AAB group”.

AAB added: “The addition of French Duncan will build on the existing AAB Group specialist teams in audit, tax, business advisory, corporate finance and payroll/HR, including health and safety, and doubles the size of the AAB restructuring and recovery team across the UK and Ireland."

It noted that, since securing investment from August Equity in October 2021, it had been “on a strategic growth journey” with French Duncan the eighth business to join the group in the past 18 months.

Graeme Allan, chief executive at AAB Group, said: “This is our largest strategic acquisition to date and significantly strengthens our market position in Scotland. We are truly delighted to welcome the French Duncan team to AAB. We share a passion for supporting clients to achieve their goals...and I know our teams will be able to provide an even better service to our clients as a result of this deal.”

Graeme Finnie, managing partner of French Duncan, said: “This deal is a superb next step for the French Duncan team. We have admired the journey AAB has been on and by joining the group ourselves we will create unmatched opportunities for our teams and our clients through enhanced technology, investment and expertise.”

From today, French Duncan will begin trading as AAB.

Graeme Finnie will take on the role of managing partner in Glasgow for AAB following the deal.

AAB now employs more than 1,000 people across the UK, Ireland and overseas.

It said: “The rapid growth journey is expected to continue across the UK and Ireland in 2023.”

🔴 Save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer.

Subscribe for the whole year to The Herald for only £24 for unlimited website access or £30 for our digital pack.

This is only available for a limited time so don't miss out.

👉 Click here to subscribe