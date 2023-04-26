The sites will be leased on a long-term basis by 75Media from real estate owner Wildstone.

Asked if 75Media would be hiring staff in Scotland, a spokeswoman for the company said: “Yes, 75Media will be looking to expand its team in Scotland over the coming weeks and months.”

The company, founded in 2020, is owned by its four directors, Paul Inman, Katy Conway, Alex Simpson and Joe Lawson.

As a result of the deal with Wildstone, it will also now operate the Edinburgh Airport tower, which 75Media noted would, when combined with the M8 tower, “offer brands almost 2.5 million impacts a fortnight in Scotland’s busiest roadside locations”. “Impacts” is defined as the number of times the sites have been viewed.

Mr Inman, said: “This is a pivotal milestone in our growth strategy and will be instrumental in us realising our goal of becoming the number-one billboard advertising network for brands in the UK.

“This new Scottish network will enable us to become a dominant player in the Scottish out-of-home market, with more sites still to come.”

Founder and chief executive of Wildstone Damian Cox said: “We are delighted to have extended our framework agreement with Paul and his team through this Scottish expansion.”

The 122 billboard sites being taken on by 75Media are a mixture of classic and digital structures.

Mr Inman said: “It is an incredibly exciting time for us as a company and also a great honour to be taking on these prestigious sites.”