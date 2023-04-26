The Uddingston-based company, which works for Lidl and leading Scottish housebuilders, has taken over the Ayrshire business from Jim Adams and appointed a new management team. Mr Adams will remain with the firm as a consultant.

Prime Structural Solutions employs 12 staff and has worked on projects such as a new campus at Kilwinning College and an extension to Park Hotel for Kilmarnock Football Club, as well as numerous domestic dwellings and extensions to residential properties.

Michael Carlin, co-founder of GM Civil Group, who will lead the Irvine based team, said: “We’re delighted with the acquisition which will help drive our growth plans for the group.

“The new management team are already looking to expand the business and recruit more engineers and technicians to support the growing pipeline of business.”

GM Civil Group was founded by Mr Carlin and Gordon Maxwell, who previously held senior management positions with WA Fairhurst’s. The two also own GM Civil and Structural Consulting Engineers.