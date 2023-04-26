Persimmon reported 1,136 new home completions in the first three months of this year compared to the same time last year, when it was 1,950, while forward sales were down 30% to £2.4 billion to £1.7 bn.

Persimmon said there were signs of encouragement and improved customer confidence in recent weeks, but the housing market continues to struggle back to form following last year’s interest rates and building materials costs rises and workforce issues.

The City responded with a rise in share price value for the builder.

It comes as the latest statistics for new build homes started in Scotland show a “worrying decline”.

David Alexander, chief executive of DJ Alexander, said aspects of the new home starts decrease were of “serious concern” as he moved to highlight the position today.

Data showed 19,227 all-sector new-build starts up to September last year, which was a drop of 12%, or 2,580 homes, on the previous year.

“There are likely to be many reasons for this including a shortage of materials, an appropriate available workforce, and rising costs, but it is imperative that we address the key issue of housing supply to ensure that the current and growing demand will be met,” said Mr Alexander.

“More worryingly, the decline in affordable housing starts is of serious concern given the enormous number of people desperately in need of reasonably priced homes.”

Persimmon said in its update to the City that it “responded quickly to the deterioration in market conditions in the second half of 2022, by controlling costs and managing build programmes to conserve cash”.

It said it has "an excellent pipeline of new land opportunities to support growth in 2024".

Dean Finch, Persimmon chief executive, said the business is “encouraged by the early signs of improved customer confidence” with “visitor numbers up, cancellation levels normalising and sales rates continuing the steady improvement evident since the start of the year”.

The latest figures from Halifax showed the average UK house price increased by 0.8% month on month in March, but the data showed the annual rate of house price growth slowed to 1.6%, which was its weakest level in more than three years.

Shares in Persimmon were trading at 2,254p in June last year, but were at 1,298p in afternoon trading on Wednesday, up 5%, also signalling greater confidence in the outlook.

