First Glasgow has taken the unprecedented step of stopping youngsters from Knightswood Secondary School using its services in what is the first week of the Scottish exam diet.

The company said range of incidents had occurred in recent months, including the assault of a driver, passengers being attacked, several smashed windows, and the emergency door being activated on multiple occasions causing the service to stop altogether each time.

READ MORE: Fears for Glasgow's renowned museum collections after job threats

Parents were alerted to the step this morning in a text message from the secondary, advising them to find alternative transport for young people to get to class.

The bus company said the decision "had not been taken lightly" but followed months of anti-social behaviour by pupils out in the community, causing issues for drivers and other passengers.

One father, who spoke to The Herald anonymously, said the move was a heavy handed "collective punishment" on the school's young people due to the actions of a small group.

🔴 Save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer.

Subscribe for the whole year to The Herald for only £24 for unlimited website access or £30 for our digital pack.

This is only available for a limited time so don't miss out.

👉 Click here to subscribe

He said: "First of all, it isn’t the case that all pupils are involved and most parents will have heard nothing about this before today.

"If offences are committed on a bus, staff should contact the police at the time so the matter can be dealt with appropriately.

"It should not be for a bus company and its representatives to decide who is or is not a pupil at Knightswood Secondary. And how many young people from other schools will be affected by mistake?

"Also, does the company intend to ban young people from Knightswood Secondary at weekends too? They are the same young people seven days a week.

READ MORE: Shawlands Bike Bus joins its Spanish inspiration

"If a bus company wishes to impose collective punishment on a section of Glasgow’s people because of the behaviour of some individuals, I’d contend that is contrary to natural justice and First’s operating licence should be reconsidered."

Knightswood Secondary, in the north of the city, is also home to the Dance School of Scotland.

While the ban is in place only today, the firm said services will be removed on a longer term basis if conduct does not improve quickly.

A spokesperson said: "Following a significant number of anti-social behaviour incidents since December, we can confirm we are not allowing pupils from Knightswood Secondary School on board services 6 and 6A today.

"This is not a decision that has been taken lightly, but is only in place for today.

"We have been liaising with the school in recent months and will continue those discussions alongside the campus police representative to try and reduce the chances of repeat incidents.

"If these incidents do continue, we will be left with no option other than to remove services for pupils from Knightswood Secondary School in future."

First Minister Humza Yousaf recently intervened in a row between First Bus and the community in Glasgow's Pollok when the company threatened to remove bus services due to "totally unacceptable" behaviour.

Mr Yousaf met with First's managing director Duncan Cameron after the operator threatened to axe some evening services in the Pollok area - which is his constituency - amid a spate of incidents such as bricks being thrown through windows.

A Glasgow City Council spokesperson said: "It is unfortunate that the behaviour of a minority of young people has resulted in this action being taken by the bus company.

"Pupils have been reminded that they are ambassadors of their school in the local community and should respect others at all times.

"This is not acceptable behaviour, and we will be working with the bus company."