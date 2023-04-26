It represents the first time the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer has awarded an additional franchise for over 15 years.

The new dealership, Graypaul Glasgow, is the second Ferrari dealership in Scotland along with Graypaul Edinburgh.

The new state-of-art facility features a large showroom for new cars from the current product range, including the class-leading Ferrari Roma, and the innovative hybrid 296 GTB and SF90 Stradale.

Dominic Bell, Head of Business at Graypaul Glasgow, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the iconic Ferrari brand and we are privileged to be bringing the world’s foremost luxury sports car manufacturer to the city of Glasgow, and we all look forward to welcoming both new and long-standing customers and Ferrari fans to Graypaul Glasgow.”

Graypaul Ferrari - Glasgow (Image: Max Earey)

Francesco Balli, Regional Manager, Ferrari North Europe, commented: “The UK remains one of the most important markets for Ferrari, and we are delighted to announce the expansion of the dealer network into Scotland.

"We know there are many passionate clients and fans in Scotland, and we look forward to welcoming them to our new home in Glasgow – from where we are sure many an memorable road trip into the Highlands will begin.”