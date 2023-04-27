The company, which is one of the UK’s largest housebuilders and has sites across Scotland, said new home completions were down 42 per cent to 1,136 set against the same time last year, and forward sales were down 30% at £1.7bn.

Persimmon said trading over recent weeks has offered “some signs of encouragement” and that it expects to complete the year at the top end of its completions estimates.

It said it has a good pipeline of new sites “expected to come through for 2024 to generate growth”.

One analyst said the figures showed “some evidence of recovery, or at least stabilisation”.

Persimmon finished the day one of the top risers on the London Stock Exchange with shares closing up almost 5%.

While there were rising numbers of visitors to its sales sites, more normal levels of cancellations and sales rates steadily improving, it revealed there was little respite from soaring build costs.

However, it said if sales continue to rebound, it hopes to deliver build completions towards the top end of its expected range of 8,000 to 9,000 completions.

This would still be a steep fall from the 15,000 homes it released onto the market last year, as the sector has had to retrench amid a changing property market.

The firm said also build cost inflation had remained at around 8% to 9%, with "limited signs of easing in the short term".

House prices have been falling as potential buyers deal with the soaring cost of living and spiking interest rates which make it more expensive for them to borrow money.

A recent easing back of mortgage rates after soaring in the wake of last autumn's mini-Budget market turmoil has helped prices begin to edge back up.

Persimmon said its sales prices remained firm in the three months to March, up 10% year on year and 4% higher than in the previous quarter.

It is continuing to offer incentives, running at around 3% on average.

Persimmon said: "While the outlook remains uncertain, we are encouraged by the level of visitors to our sites and the normalisation of cancellation rates, which resulted in a steady improvement in sales rates across the period which has continued in early April.

"These early signs of increasing customer confidence are particularly evident in demand for our three, four and five-bed homes."

It added: "While interest remains good for all our homes, sales to first-time buyers remain more challenging, reflecting stretched affordability and reduced mortgage availability at higher loan-to-values, particularly in regions with higher house prices."

Dean Finch, Persimmon chief executive said the performance was “as expected” and reflected “challenging trading conditions” in the final quarter of last year.

“Trading over recent weeks has offered some signs of encouragement with visitor numbers up, cancellation levels normalising and sales rates continuing the steady improvement evident since the start of the year,” he said. “If sales rates continue at the levels seen year to date, we would expect full year 2023 volumes to be toward the top end of the previously indicated range of 8,000 to 9,000 completions.

“Sales prices remained firm in the period as customers recognised the quality, improved value and energy efficiency of our homes, with a good response to our marketing campaigns driving strong customer interest.”

He added: "Looking beyond 2023, Persimmon has a strong platform from which to grow outlets and volumes as the market recovers. We have an excellent pipeline of new land opportunities to support growth in 2024, subject to planning, and we are encouraged by the early signs of improved customer confidence."

Oli Creasey, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, agreed the statement “shows some evidence of recovery, or at least stabilisation, but reminds investors of the ‘significant impact’ expected on profit margins this year”.

He said: “Management is already looking towards 2024 for growth in outlets and margins, suggesting 2023 might be a year to forget.”

Shares in Persimmon closed up 4.89% at 1,296.5p.