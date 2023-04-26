To the surprise of workers and passengers on board the MV Argyle in Wemyss Bay, the ship welcomed the CalMac fleet's youngest ever passenger... a newborn baby girl.

The ferry company tweeted this afternoon that the little girl had been welcomed by her parents on the crossing to Wemyss Bay, on Scotland's west coast.

The message read: "We are delighted at the news of a very special delivery on board MV Argyle in Wemyss Bay this morning – a baby girl!

"Our warmest wishes and congratulations to the parents, and to our youngest ever passenger."