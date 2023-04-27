Hardies Property & Construction Consultants has been appointed lead consultant on the construction of the new retail park on the outskirts of the Aberdeenshire town.

The instruction of Hardies follows Aberdeenshire Council granting planning permission to Banchory Estates to build three retail units and a drive-through cafe on land behind the town’s Tesco store.

Work is anticipated to start on site this summer.

Hardies said: “It is anticipated that the development will bring Lidl, Home Bargains, Starbucks and M&S Food to Banchory.”

Martin McConnell, managing partner of Hardies, said: “As lead consultant on this exciting project we will undertake a range of project management duties, including full quantity surveying, principal designer and energy services.”

Hardies noted that it would, as part of the design team, work alongside architect IDA, structural engineer Goodsons, and mechanical and electrical engineering company Horizon.