The Ecclefechan Hotel, which has been run by the same family for nearly 20 years, is being marketed by Smith and Clough Business Associates, who described the 13-bedroom property as having been sympathetically refurbished.

“The Ecclefechan Hotel occupies a prominent position in the heart of the popular Dumfries & Galloway village of Ecclefechan,” the agent said. “The world-renowned ‘runaway wedding’ village of Gretna Green is around 11 miles away.”

The village, which can be easily accessed by the M74, has its own primary school along with local retail businesses and further hotels and guesthouses.

The agent added: “Occupying a substantial detached property, which dates back to the 1730s, the business is split over two and three storeys with the public areas all on ground floor.

“To the rear of the hotel there is ample private parking and a large outbuilding. The hotel is presented well both internally and externally and has recently benefitted from two new boilers which were put in around 2020.”

The property dates from the 1730s and has been 'sympathetically refurbished' (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates)

It has a 32-cover dining room, and a public bar, snug and games area in an L-shaped layout, with an open fireplace, pool table, and wood-burning stove.

The agent added: “The bar servery is split between the two rooms with exposed stonework as a noticeable pleasant feature throughout.

“Individually designed, the bedrooms are presented very well with ensuite facilities and located on the first and second floors. Many of the rooms benefit from traditional features such as wooden beams, exposed stone walls and have undergone complete refurbishment over the last couple of years.”

The owner’s accommodation is split over the first and second floors, needing updated but with good potential, comprising two bedrooms, kitchen, lounge and bathroom.

Smith and Clough said: “Having bought the business in 2005 the present owners have run the business successfully as a family-run operation and over the years have built up a good reputation within the village and in the surrounding areas.

“The hotel is run very much to suit the current owners’ requirements and it is thought that any new operator would be able to build on what is regarded as an already steady business, especially under a chef proprietor who could take advantage of the location and push things forward.

“Over the years the property has been sympathetically refurbished and is presented well throughout whilst retaining many of its traditional features.”

Offers in excess of £280,000 are invited.

