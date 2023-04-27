Lairgandour & Scatraig, which is located to the south of Inverness, has come on to the market at a time of growing interest in rural estates for environmental purposes.

The estate was originally a mixed stock, arable and hill farm and has been developed since to offer a range of residential, forestry, agricultural, development assets, including 709 acres of woodland in the Bheurlaich and Meall Mor Hills.

Strutt & Parker and & John Clegg & Co are inviting bids at offers over £6.57m for the whole estate or for 10 separate lots, one of which is the woodland.

The woodland has also been registered under the Woodland Carbon Code and is currently going through validation. It is anticipated that up to 79,564 pending issuance units (PIUs) will be available if validation is succesful.

Harry Graham, associate director of John Clegg & Co, said: “Scotland continues to lead the way for the forestry sector and purchasing woodland for environmental purposes is certainly not a new phenomenon. But it has only been recently that we are seeing woodland come to the market with PIUs already in place.

“While few woodlands sold in 2022 had a carbon angle, this is set to change as we move through 2023. We expect it will be a driving factor for the sale of Lairgandour and are anticipating lots of interest from a range of institutional and private buyers.”

Strutt & Parker said the estate comes with potential to diversify, noting that there is a farm steading with planning consent for a change of use, for part demolition and construction of an extension to form a farm shop and café.

And there is a block of agricultural land fronting on to the River Nairn with planning permission for a fishing or tourism lodge, which could provide additional income.

In addition, there are residential properties, including a five-bedroom modern home, built in 2010, with a heated indoor swimming pool, outbuildings and just over six acres.