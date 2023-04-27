A HIGHLAND estate spanning more than 950 acres has been put up for sale with a price tag of nearly £7 million.
Lairgandour & Scatraig, which is located to the south of Inverness, has come on to the market at a time of growing interest in rural estates for environmental purposes.
The estate was originally a mixed stock, arable and hill farm and has been developed since to offer a range of residential, forestry, agricultural, development assets, including 709 acres of woodland in the Bheurlaich and Meall Mor Hills.
READ MORE: Scott Wright: Name change is big step for famous Scottish crisps brand
Strutt & Parker and & John Clegg & Co are inviting bids at offers over £6.57m for the whole estate or for 10 separate lots, one of which is the woodland.
The woodland has also been registered under the Woodland Carbon Code and is currently going through validation. It is anticipated that up to 79,564 pending issuance units (PIUs) will be available if validation is succesful.
Harry Graham, associate director of John Clegg & Co, said: “Scotland continues to lead the way for the forestry sector and purchasing woodland for environmental purposes is certainly not a new phenomenon. But it has only been recently that we are seeing woodland come to the market with PIUs already in place.
READ MORE: InchDairnie Distillery in Fife unveils first-ever whisky
“While few woodlands sold in 2022 had a carbon angle, this is set to change as we move through 2023. We expect it will be a driving factor for the sale of Lairgandour and are anticipating lots of interest from a range of institutional and private buyers.”
Strutt & Parker said the estate comes with potential to diversify, noting that there is a farm steading with planning consent for a change of use, for part demolition and construction of an extension to form a farm shop and café.
And there is a block of agricultural land fronting on to the River Nairn with planning permission for a fishing or tourism lodge, which could provide additional income.
In addition, there are residential properties, including a five-bedroom modern home, built in 2010, with a heated indoor swimming pool, outbuildings and just over six acres.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here