The Bangour Village Estate masterplan provides for up to 998 new homes, including the conversion of listed Victorian buildings into new, energy-efficient homes, as well as a new primary school, and a community retail hub. Site owner and masterplanner Ambassador Group, which is based in Glasgow and is owned by David Gaffney, describes the project as “one of the UK's most iconic redevelopment projects, all set in 215 acres of spectacular mature woodland”.

The site includes 15 listed buildings, with some dating back to the early 1900s.

Detailed planning permission for the first 412 properties was granted by West Lothian Council.

Gordon Coster, managing director of Ambassador Group's developments division, said: "We are so pleased about reaching this next milestone in realising our vision for Bangour Village Estate. We are committed to honouring Bangour's legacy and working with the local community and stakeholders to create a sustainable future for this incredible location.

"We pride ourselves on being a good neighbour within the communities we build in.”

He noted Ambassador Group had “established a community liaison group, which will work to keep open channels of communication between Ambassador, Bangour Village Estate residents and the wider community”.

Planning permission in principle has already been granted for the overall Bangour Village Estate masterplan, and initial infrastructure and groundworks have begun.

Ambassador Group said it would now “continue to work through the detailed plans for each phase of the masterplan, with the first homes due to be released for sale in early summer 2023”.

West Lothian Council and Ambassador Group last year reached agreement on community benefits as part of the conditions of the approved planning permission in principle for Bangour Village Estate.

The agreement ensures the retention and refurbishment of 11 of the existing listed buildings, including a grade A-listed church which will be refurbished and transferred to Historic Churches Scotland.

Opened as a psychiatric hospital in 1906, the site was requisitioned by the War Office during the First and Second World Wars. It became a general hospital serving West Lothian from 1948, which closed in 2004. The site has been unused since then.