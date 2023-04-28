The oil and gas giant and partner Spirit Energy have brought on stream an eleventh well at the Neptune-operated Cygnus field in the southern North Sea.

Neptune said the new well would unlock “much-needed additional supplies” as the UK continues to look to reduce its reliance on imports following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is expected to produce around 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which Neptune said is enough gas to heat about 200,000 UK homes.

Along with the tenth well on the field, where production started earlier this year, the Cygnus facility is expected to produce sufficient gas per day to meet the needs of around 1.9 million UK households.

Alan Muirhead, UK country director at Neptune Energy, said: “Cygnus plays an important role in supporting UK energy security and has the capacity to supply around 6% of the country’s gas demand.

“We’re taking steps to boost North Sea gas production which reduces the UK’s reliance on less secure and more carbon intensive supplies of imported energy, and also supports the government’s aim of achieving energy independence by 2040.”

Neptune operates Cygnus and holds a 38.75 per cent stake in the field, with Spirit holding the remaining 61.25%.

Neil McCulloch, chief executive of Spirit, said: “Continuing to secure reliable and responsible supplies of energy from the UK Continental Shelf has never been more important. Spirit Energy is delighted to welcome first gas from the joint venture’s most recent investment in Cygnus, as gas continues to be a key energy source in the transition towards net zero.”

The 10th and 11th wells were drilled by Borr Drilling’s Prospector 1 jack-up rig.