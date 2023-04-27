Department Q is based on a best-selling series of crime novels by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen and centres on guilt-wracked Copenhagen detective Carl Mørck, demoted to a cold case unit after a botched raid in which his partner is paralysed and another police officer killed.

Scott Frank, whose adaptation of The Queen’s Gambit proved a smash hit for Netflix in 2020, will direct and the script is by Chandni Lakhani, who worked on The Dublin Murders and BBC Scotland hit Vigil. The eight-part series will be produced by Left Bank Pictures, makers of The Crown, Outlander and Wallander, but with the action switched to Scotland.

“The fact that I have been a fan of Jussi’s novels for a dozen years now combined with my long-standing obsession with old school British procedurals like Cracker and Prime Suspect, made this one irresistible,” said Mr Frank, who acquired the US TV rights for the novels as far back as 2014 and initially planned to set it in Boston. “There are ten novels in all, each one is a terrific mystery with great potential for a great season of television. And Carl Mørck is one of those classic detective antiheroes, funny and dark at the same time, that I can never get enough of. I think audiences will feel the same way.”

But while Depar

tment Q gives a further boost to Scotland’s burgeoning production sector, news of the location switch has met with dismay in the home of Scandi Noir.

“Wee jauntie for Jussi,” ran the headline in English language news outlet The Copenhagen Post. Noting “a twist most thriller writers would be proud of” it added: “Many will be asking why Edinburgh is being preferred to Copenhagen for the proposed Jussi Adler-Olsen small screen adaptation.”

One reason may be Mr Adler-Olsen’s noted dislike of the five Danish film adaptations of his novels, which began with 2013’s The Keeper Of Lost Causes (below). The films were broadcast by BBC Four in its established Saturday night Scandi Noir slot in 2018 and 2019.

With 10 seasons of Department Q planned, the production is a major commitment for its lead actors. There is no word yet on casting, with Netflix saying only that is “very early days”. However discussions have been ongoing for some time between Mr Frank and Mr Adler-Olsen, who has spoken in the past about the difficulty of finding the right actor to play Carl Mørck.

During the programming announcement Netflix also revealed that its spend in the UK has totalled £4.8 billion since 2020, an average of £1.6 billion a year. Among the other new UK-based shows the company announced is Black Doves, a mystery drama set in the London underworld, written by Giri/Haji creator Joe Barton and starring Keira Knightley.