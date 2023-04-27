The funding has been provided to PfP igloo and Housing Growth Partnership for the development of the environmentally friendly, three and four-bedroom townhouses in Glasgow. The homes will form the second phase of the Dundashill development, a 27-acre masterplan which Paragon said “sits at the heart of a new creative urban adventure neighbourhood on Glasgow’s canal”.

The new properties, which will be marketed for sale, will feature air-source heat pumps, wastewater heat recovery, provision for self-installed electric vehicle charging points, and “high-performance building fabric”.

READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter

Paragon said: “The project has the ambition to meet the requirements necessary to be rated ‘gold’ by the Scottish Building Standards for carbon reduction and heat demand.

“The completed development…will also be highly sustainable across the design process, using modular construction and building materials sourced from the local area."

READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter

A segregated cycle way, recently completed by Glasgow City Council and linking the site to the city centre and west end, will “encourage healthy living habits and improve accessibility”, it added.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Sorry tale for Scotland as yet another major company faces takeover

igloo, the BCorp developer acquired by PfP Capital in January, will be responsible for developing the scheme, masterplanned by PfP igloo, a long-term partnership between PfP Capital and igloo Regeneration. PfP Capital is the fund management arm of social enterprise Places for People.

PfP Capital and equity investor Housing Growth Partnership, part of Lloyds Banking Group, announced earlier this year a joint venture to deliver residential-led urban communities across the UK, including the Dundashill development.

Peter Connolly, chief executive of igloo, said: “Dundashill is an excellent example of the low-carbon, sustainable homes that should be a blueprint for the UK’s future housing delivery.

“Connected to local ecology, cycle [routes] and walkways and nearby amenities, it will provide residents with an ideal, environmentally friendly lifestyle. I am delighted that Paragon…shared our vision for Dundashill and I look forward to working with the team as the development continues.”

Toby Burgess, relationship director in Paragon Bank’s development finance division, said: “Paragon is proud to support the first phase of Dundashill’s regeneration, providing 78 energy-efficient houses. This innovative project reflects Paragon’s commitment to supporting sustainability and we will be keenly following its progress in the months ahead. This is our first deal supporting PfP igloo and HGP and we have been hugely impressed with their attention to detail and passion for regeneration – we hope it is the first of many.”

Rachel Miller, investment director of HGP, said: “We’re very pleased to have secured funding from Paragon for Dundashill. It’s fantastic to be on site with this first scheme, which epitomises the qualities of design, sustainability and local impact that are key to HGP’s wider partnership with PfP igloo.”