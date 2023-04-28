The mutual, which has six branches and employs about 80 staff, said that its savings balances grew by £26.5 million to £418.2m during the year to January.

It said it had “steadily grown” its customer base, with the cost-of-living crisis “motivating people to make their money work harder for them”.

READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter

Scottish Building Society’s mortgage book grew by £42m to £496m during the 12-month period.

The building society, which also flagged growth in its membership, is currently celebrating its 175th anniversary.

READ MORE: The albatrosses around Scottish tourism’s neck, and sheer bloody-mindedness

Chief executive Paul Denton highlighted his view that the society’s “history of being a people-first organisation” and provision of a flexible offering were reasons why people were moving to the mutual.

READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter

He said: “There can be no denying the very difficult economic climate we face. However, these results show that our values and our offering is continuing to appeal to customers.

“Our focus on providing uncomplicated saving and mortgage products in a friendly manner has built a trust with customers, many of whom have been with Scottish Building Society for decades. Profits are retained in the business to support future growth and to enable the society to remain modern, efficient and sustainable for the next 175 years.”

Scottish Building Society’s branches are in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Troon, Inverness, Galashiels.