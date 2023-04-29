Scottish Building Society contrasted its investment in its high street presence with the approach of some other financial services providers as it announced a rise in annual pre-tax profits from £2.4m to £3.3 million yesterday.
The mutual, which has six branches and employs about 80 staff, said that its savings balances grew by £26.5 million to £418.2m during the year to January.
It said it had “steadily grown” its customer base, with the cost-of-living crisis “motivating people to make their money work harder for them”.
READ MORE: Travel: Taiwan – from historic temples to high-speed rail
Scottish Building Society’s mortgage book grew by £42m to £496m during the 12-month period.
The mutual, which also flagged growth in its membership, is currently celebrating its 175th anniversary year.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Humza Yousaf – so far, so good, so what?
Its branches are in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Troon, Inverness, and Galashiels.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Sorry tale for Scotland as yet another major company faces takeover
Scottish Building Society said: “In stark contrast to other financial service providers, Scottish Building Society has invested in its high street presence, with significant investments made to refurbish its Troon, Inverness and Galashiels relationship centres over the last 12 months.”
It noted it was also relocating its Edinburgh relationship centre to a “prime city-centre location” on Frederick Street, scheduled to open in June.
Chief executive Paul Denton highlighted his view that the society’s “history of being a people-first organisation” and provision of a flexible offering were reasons why people were moving to the mutual.
He said: “There can be no denying the very difficult economic climate we face. However, these results show that our values and our offering is continuing to appeal to customers.
“Our focus on providing uncomplicated saving and mortgage products in a friendly manner has built a trust with customers, many of whom have been with Scottish Building Society for decades. Profits are retained in the business to support future growth and to enable the society to remain modern, efficient and sustainable for the next 175 years.”
As part of its 175th anniversary, Scottish Building Society is launching a charitable foundation that will provide an initial £175,000 of funding for community services and organisations.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here