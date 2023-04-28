The plan that includes 230 student flats was given the green light after a narrow vote.

Manson Architects submitted the designs for CW Properties, a Scottish property company based in Edinburgh working throughout central Scotland and the North of England.

The site sits between Leith Walk and Halmyre Street at the bottom of Leith Walk.

The former tram depot is to the south and the former Capitol Theatre, now Mecca Bingo, is at the north east of the site.

Manson said in the planning statement: “The proposal is for a mixed residential development including mainstream flats, affordable flats and purpose built student accommodation.

“The site is currently a brownfield site with no green or useable open space.”

The plans were approved after a vote (Image: Manson Architects)

Amendments to the plans have included reducing the number of student beds reduced from 236 to 230, and increasing the number of affordable homes from 18 to 27, with 27 build-to-rent homes.

A report to the council stated: “The proposal is for the redevelopment of a brownfield site, part of which is derelict and part of which contains an empty, redundant warehouse building and in its current condition detracts from the character and amenity of the area.

“The proposed development will be a sustainable, high-density development that will optimise the use of brownfield land. The proposed use of the site will bring biodiversity gains.”

There was a flood of community objections to the proposals. Some 172 wrote to City of Edinburgh Council against the proposals with one in favour.

Save Leith Walk said that “the proposal is out of scale,” adding: “The proposal fails to offer small flexible business spaces."

Objector Asma Razaq said “this is not beneficial for the community” while Mr Pierre Forissier said: “The excess student beds are likely to a detrimental balance in the community.

“The proposal is too tall and will negatively affect the Leith Walk Conservation Area.

“The important Edinburgh Urban Design Panel has expressed strong concerns about the proposed level of student accommodation, general land use, layout, height, materials and security.”

Councillors on the development sub-committee voted six to five in favour of the plans.

