THERE can be no doubt that results announcements have become increasingly mundane at NatWest Group, owner of Royal Bank of Scotland, in recent years.
After the years of controversy that followed its £45.5 billion bailout by the UK Government at the height of the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, the bank is now routinely making big profits. Its balance sheet is strong, significant capital is being returned to shareholders, and the taxpayers’ shareholding is now below 42 per cent.
The first-quarter results published by the bank today offered more of the same, with profits of £1.8bn exceeding forecasts and chief executive Alison Rose signalling cautious optimism over the outlook for the economy, despite acknowledging the ongoing pressure on households and businesses from high interest rates and inflation.
Zoe Gillespie, investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, noted that updates from NatWest to the City have become “reassuringly dull” compared with the fireworks of years gone by. But there is perhaps a feeling the bank could be doing better by its customers in at least one regard.
The bank reported that customer deposits had fallen by £20bn in the first quarter, or £11.1bn excluding its exit from Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland, which perhaps indicates that at least some savers have been voting with their feet and seeking better rates elsewhere.
Ms Rose appeared relaxed when quizzed by reporters on the fall in deposits, noting there was a seasonality to the outflow and observing that some customers were using savings built up during Covid to pay down more expensive debt such as mortgages. “I think that is good financial management,” she said.
Ms Rose acknowledged there was competition for deposits in the savings markets. She said NatWest was confident it has the right products to be competitive, and according to analyst Matt Britzman of Hargreaves Lansdown the fall in deposits was “not a cause for concern”.
But given the focus placed on the issue yesterday, there is perhaps room for improvement.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel