NICOLA Sturgeon was back to constituency duties today days after describing the recent crisis in the SNP the stuff of her "worst nightmares".
Earlier this week the former First Minister said issues facing the party were "very traumatic" - but today's event was far happier fare as Ms Sturgeon unveiled a new primary school bike shed.
As told in The Herald, Shawlands Bike Bus, the first in Glasgow, has become a thriving community asset since being founded by parents in the city's south side over a year ago.
Now the bike bus, which takes pupils to Shawlands Primary School on a Friday morning, has grown to such an extent that larger facilities are needed to keep pupils' bicycles safe in the playground.
READ MORE: Shawlands Bike Bus meets Spanish inspirations
And today Ms Sturgeon, the constituency MSP, cut the ribbon on a new, larger bike shed supplied by Glasgow City Council.
Great #BikeBus today! And a special day for us as we officially opened our new bike shed! (Though a bit worried we already need a bigger one 😅). Thanks to @NicolaSturgeon for doing the honours, and we’ll hold you to your promise to come on a bike next time! #bicibus 1/2 pic.twitter.com/kwYZTrj4dy— Shawlands Bike Bus (@BikeBusShaw) April 28, 2023
Organisers described it as a "special day" for pupils and revealed that the former First Minister had promised next time she'll take part in a ride to school.
They tweeted: "Great #BikeBus today! And a special day for us as we officially opened our new bike shed! (Though a bit worried we already need a bigger one ). Thanks to
@NicolaSturgeon for doing the honours, and we’ll hold you to your promise to come on a bike next time!"
READ MORE: Shawlands Bike Bus is the future of active travel
The group also thanked local Scottish Greens councillor Jon Molyneux, who has been an avid supporter of the active travel project since its conception.
Mr Molyneux said Glasgow's Green councillors would like to see the Shawlands bike bus model in schools across the city and will be pushing for that aim.
He said: "The Shawlands bike bus is a brilliant way to start the school day.
"Its organisers have shown real leadership and they’ve developed something that Green councillors would love to see replicated at schools all over the city.
"We’re bringing a motion to the next Council meeting to support that ambition.”
READ MORE: Scottish rise in cycling must be supported
Nicola Sturgeon has been working from home since stepping down as First Minister in March and made her first appearance at Holyrood earlier this week since her husband and former party chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested.
During a press call she has said she intended to carry on as the MSP for Glasgow Southside.
Glasgow City Council has been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here