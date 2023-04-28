Earlier this week the former First Minister said issues facing the party were "very traumatic" - but today's event was far happier fare as Ms Sturgeon unveiled a new primary school bike shed.

As told in The Herald, Shawlands Bike Bus, the first in Glasgow, has become a thriving community asset since being founded by parents in the city's south side over a year ago.

Now the bike bus, which takes pupils to Shawlands Primary School on a Friday morning, has grown to such an extent that larger facilities are needed to keep pupils' bicycles safe in the playground.

And today Ms Sturgeon, the constituency MSP, cut the ribbon on a new, larger bike shed supplied by Glasgow City Council.

Great #BikeBus today! And a special day for us as we officially opened our new bike shed! (Though a bit worried we already need a bigger one 😅). Thanks to @NicolaSturgeon for doing the honours, and we’ll hold you to your promise to come on a bike next time! #bicibus 1/2 pic.twitter.com/kwYZTrj4dy — Shawlands Bike Bus (@BikeBusShaw) April 28, 2023

Organisers described it as a "special day" for pupils and revealed that the former First Minister had promised next time she'll take part in a ride to school.

The group also thanked local Scottish Greens councillor Jon Molyneux, who has been an avid supporter of the active travel project since its conception.

Mr Molyneux said Glasgow's Green councillors would like to see the Shawlands bike bus model in schools across the city and will be pushing for that aim.

He said: "The Shawlands bike bus is a brilliant way to start the school day.

"Its organisers have shown real leadership and they’ve developed something that Green councillors would love to see replicated at schools all over the city.

"We’re bringing a motion to the next Council meeting to support that ambition.”

Nicola Sturgeon has been working from home since stepping down as First Minister in March and made her first appearance at Holyrood earlier this week since her husband and former party chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested.

During a press call she has said she intended to carry on as the MSP for Glasgow Southside.

Glasgow City Council has been contacted for comment.