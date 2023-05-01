EnerMech, which was acquired by private equity outfit Carlyle Group in 2018, noted Mr Spenceley had more than 30 years of oil and gas experience.

It added: “Ian’s addition to the senior leadership team will add further weight to the organisation’s asset integrity management, O&M (operations and maintenance), and shutdown and turnaround (TAR) capabilities.

“From a marine and mechanical engineering background including time as a chief engineer in the Merchant Navy, Mr Spenceley has vast senior leadership and operational experience in the upstream, downstream petrochemical, refining, and asset management industries.”

Mr Spenceley has worked in the UK, the Philippines, Sakhalin Island, Oman/UAE, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and South Africa for major integrated oil and gas companies, including BP, Shell, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) Woodside and SOCAR.

He said: “EnerMech is forging ahead with its ambitious growth and diversification strategy which makes this a very exciting time to join the company. I’m very pleased that the major projects, operations and maintenance, assurance expertise and experience I’ve developed in previous roles, including those as senior SIA (Shell internal auditor) and head of internal investigation for PDO for many years will support the company as it moves to new markets and geographies.”

EnerMech declared it is “in a period of rapid growth" as it increases its foothold in new and existing markets as it furthers its diversification strategy into new sectors including marine, renewable energy and infrastructure”.

Mr Spenceley will be based in the UK and will report directly to Carl Mook, EnerMech’s regional director for Europe.

EnerMech said: “Ian will also play a key strategic client facing role, identifying areas where the business can bring additional value to its clients. Initially this will involve the introduction and application of new smart processes, technologies, innovation, systems and strategic specialist partnering solutions to support further efficiencies and maximise investment.”

Mr Mook said: “Ian’s expertise and breadth and depth of knowledge will be pivotal in taking EnerMech to the next level as we continue our programme of extending our global reach and further developing our asset and integrity management, operations and maintenance and TAR capabilities across new and existing markets.

“Our strategic approach as we seek to expand is to bring further value to our clients, simplifying complex multi-phase campaigns through the delivery of integrated solutions. With Ian’s background and experience, he is ideally placed to lead our team and help keep our clients’ assets running safely and productively.”