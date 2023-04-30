A Scottish private jet operator and aircraft management company is to make an executive aircraft available from Scotland’s largest city.
Air Charter Scotland has taken receipt of a Cessna Citation 525A business jet for charter out of Glasgow Airport in a company first.
The refurbished jet with a six-seat interior and performance-enhancing Tamarack Atlaso winglets is based at the firm’s Signature Flight Support private terminal.
Derek Thomson, of Air Charter Scotland, said: “This is terrific timing for discerning private jet customers, many of them new to charter, responding to the restrictions, reduced scheduled service frequencies brought about by the pandemic.
“Light jets are the most popular charter aircraft in the UK right now and this one with its enhanced performance benefits will be a popular addition to our fleet.”
Steven Marshall, interim group head of aviation for AGS Airports Ltd, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said: “The introduction of Air Charter Scotland’s very first executive jet based at the company’s spiritual home at Glasgow Airport is fantastic news.
“Chartered services have played an important role in providing connectivity for passengers, including key workers, who had to travel by air for essential purposes during the pandemic when scheduled service alternatives were greatly reduced."
He added: “At a time when our industry is facing huge challenges, it’s heartening to see that one of our airport partners is not only expanding its operations, but is doing so with the introduction of a more fuel-efficient aircraft.”
Headquartered in Glasgow, with bases at London Luton, London Biggin Hill Airports and now Glasgow Airport, Air Charter Scotland will mark its 20th anniversary in June.
It has a "fully worldwide operation" with the creation of Air Charter Scotland Europe in January 2021 and a new European AOC with an initial two aircraft – a Cessna Citation 525B based in Malta and a Bombardier Challenger 350 based in Nice.
Air Charter Scotland is a member of the British Business and General Aviation Association (BBGA) and the Air Charter Association (ACA) where Derek Thomson is a board member.
