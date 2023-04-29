An airline has responded to “demand for transatlantic travel to and from Scotland” by doubling its daily service to Scotland’s busiest airport.
The move to increase service during the peak season from the Scottish capital to New York “will provide greater travel choice to travellers” the US-based carrier said.
Chicago-based United Airlines is to increase its service between Newark Liberty International Airport and Edinburgh Airport to four flights a day.
The flights will operate on a Boeing 757-200, and United will maintain two flights twice a day year-round.
The airline said it is “excited to be adding a second daily service from Edinburgh to our hub at New York Newark”, adding: “This will provide greater travel choice to travellers across Scotland who will now benefit from four daily direct services from Edinburgh to the United States and beyond."
United added: “From Edinburgh, our customers in Scotland will be able to connect to 151 cities across the Americas."
Edinburgh Airport signalled the plan earlier this year. Kate Sherry, aviation director at the airport, said that “this additional service is great news for the airport as it provides even more connectivity to the US” during the peak summer season.
“We know New York is a city that generates excitement for travel as well as its importance for business and trade, but this will also make inbound tourism that little bit easier by offering visitors from America another way to get here and see what Scotland has to offer,” she said.
“It shows the confidence United Airlines has in our airport and the strength of our relationship with each other as we continue to work together to grow their presence here and Scotland’s direct connectivity to the US.”
