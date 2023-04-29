Two doctoral researchers at the University of Strathclyde, Sheik Abdul Malik and Maisie Keogh, will release the balloon at Ross Priory, Strathclyde’s conference venue.

It will take a route over the Loch in a 45-minute flight, with a number of Glasgow politicians observing the maiden event.

Glasgow City Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren and councillor Philip Braat are among those due to attend.

The balloon has been named ‘Big Andy’ in honour of Strathclyde’s founder, John Anderson.

Lord Provost McLaren said: “It’s such a fun way to promote learning and a great metaphor for the value of education – the sky’s the limit. I’m confident Big Andy will be a huge hit with locals and visitors.”

READ MORE: Airline to double US flights from Scottish airport next month

Mr Malik and Ms Keogh originally developed Wee Andy, a cold-air balloon a tenth of the size of Big Andy, which was launched in April 2022.

Over the past four years, they have worked on the project through the Strathclyde University Hot Air Balloon Society (SUHABS), which was founded by Mr Malik in 2019.

Big Andy is also set for a UK and international tour, the student revealed adding that the balloon is an "investment in future generations of explorers and adventurers".

"This iconic hot air balloon will be a pride and joy attraction at Strathclyde for decades to come," he said.

"By visiting schools across Scotland and talking to young people from diverse backgrounds, we hope to encourage them to actively participate in hot air ballooning.

"This is a community investment in future generations of explorers and adventurers, and we want them to be inspired by what they can achieve."

He pointed to prominent hot ballooning festivals taking place "from Cappadocia in Turkey to Albuquerque in New Mexico" as possible locations to display the values of the University around the globe.

The ballons will be primarily used as educational tools helping the society connect with the local community and organising workshops around principles in physics and aviation.

Strathclyde University principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Jim McDonald said the balloons built by the students have "great potential" for outreach work.

He said: “Malik and Maisie have shown great innovation, skill and entrepreneurship in the development, construction and flight of Wee Andy and Big Andy.

"They and their work are a credit to themselves and to Strathclyde.

“The balloons they have built and flown have great potential for use in our STEM outreach work, which is a significant part of our widening access strategy.

"Recruiting new students for these disciplines, from as broad a range of candidates as possible, is essential to the advancement and prosperity of our society and Malik and Maisie are making a valuable contribution to this.

"I’m enormously proud of what they have achieved.”

READ MORE: 'We must make the most of our time': Gran, 84, to cycle 1030 miles around Scotland

They will also function as a marketing tool for the University, Strathclyde’s Students’ Union, SUHABS and the society’s sponsors.

Ms Keogh said that both Big and Wee Andy can help make STEM more accessible.

“Both Wee Andy and Big Andy have so much potential to enhance the student experience at Strathclyde and enable young people in Scotland to access something that is typically a high-barrier sector and activity," she said.

“By improving the mental and physical wellbeing of students through practical flying activities, this balloon has the ability to help produce graduates who are ambitious, collaborative and bold – all values that the University shares as its core vision.

“We plan to work with local STEM hubs to encourage young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue university degrees by promoting the positive values that hot air ballooning can teach.”

Mr Malik added: "Having worked to build strategic partnerships with several parties over the past few years, we have been successful in bringing this dream to life.

"Our partners at Kubicek Balloons UK and pilot Douglas Hoddinott, who believe in our vision of inclusivity and social equity, have supported us from design to launch.

"Deccan Airsports will be an important partner in touring the balloon internationally."