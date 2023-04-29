Signs have appeared in the windows of Brands Outlet, next to Tesco, indicating that it is shutting.

The clearance outlet specialising in the sale of stock from High Street shops only opened in the summer of 2021.

Posters on the windows read: "Closing down", "Everything from £2" and "clearance".

The store, located at 222 Sauchiehall Street, was once home to Dunnes in Glasgow.

The premises was originally set to be used by Qtel One Ltd to open its first Qtel “budget boutique” hotel, with a café, restaurant and bar.

But the proposal was pulled.

This comes after the opening of Assai Records, a music retailer, near to the street's junction with Blythswood Street.

On opening day, dozens queued to meet popular Australian band DMA's.