Highland Coast Hotels said Plockton Inn and The Tongue Hotel on the world-famous North Coast 500 “have been given a contemporary new look inspired by their locations in areas of outstanding natural beauty”.

Tongue looks onto the Ben Loyal and Ben Hope, while it is said the village of Plockton is affectionately known as the "Jewel of the Highlands" and sits on a sheltered bay overlooking Loch Carron, which was the location for the popular BBC TV series Hamish Macbeth, starring Robert Carlyle.

Tongue Hotel, which is a former 19th century sporting lodge, now offers 19 individually-styled guest rooms and a newly refurbished restaurant and bar.

The Tongue Hotel’s new 40-cover restaurant, Varrich, 'takes inspiration from the remains of Castle Varrich on the headland opposite' (Image: Highland Coast Hotels)

The makeover of Plockton Inn also includes Sorley’s House in the building opposite, which takes its name from the famous Scottish poet, Sorley MacLean, who lived on the site for a number of years.

The hotels, which had support from Highlands and Islands Enterprise, reopened this week.

Profits rise for energy giant as fuel bills skyrocket

Earnings at ScottishPower more than doubled in the first three months of 2023 as the group's retail division surged back into profitability with the repayment of money lost during the tumult across wholesale energy markets last year.

The money, paid for by the addition of a backwardation allowance to the energy price cap, covers losses suffered last year by all suppliers when the price they were allowed to charge customers was less than the wholesale cost of buying in gas and electricity (Image: PA)

The retail division, which supplies gas and electricity to 4.7 million households across the UK, also saw "some improved business margins" as the energy price cap set by market regulator Ofgem jumped to an annual average of £4,279 from January to the end of March. Households were shielded from this by the UK's Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) which kept the upper limit at £2,500, with the government paying the difference on behalf of consumers.

However, the biggest boost for Glasgow-headquartered ScottishPower was the receipt of what is believed to be more than £250 million in what are known as "backwardation" payments from Ofgem.

Sixty jobs at risk as company falls into administration

A fife-based recycling company has fallen into administration. Yes Recycling (Fife) Limited is based on the Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes and operates a modern 15,000 tonnes per annum plastics recycling facility.

The company, which employs 60 people, continues to operate while the administrators try to find a buyer (Image: Yes Recycling)

It recycles mixed plastics, both 2D and 3D, into pellets, boards, and flakes to be re-sold, and has the capability to turn hard-to-recycle flexible food packaging such as crisp bags and chocolate wrappers into plastic flakes, pellets and a new product called Ecosheet, which can be used in the construction and agriculture industries.

North Sea oil platform decommission site set for Ardersier

It is described as the largest brownfield port in the UK. Now, after laying derelict for two decades, Ardersier looks set for major redevelopment.

If the new incarnation comes to fruition as planned, the port then will dismantle what was once built there (Image: Ardersier Port Authority)

It will help put the Moray Firth at the forefront of future renewable energy production in Scotland as an onshore service and construction base for the offshore wind industry, and the breaking up of defunct North Sea oil and gas assets in this country.

The site is 14 miles east of Inverness and was once a busy industrial hub that housed the McDermott yard, which employed 4,500 at its peak, building structures for the offshore oil industry in the 1970s. The yard closed in 2001 as the industry fell into decline.

