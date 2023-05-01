Stuart Patrick has unveiled details of the work being undertaken to boost Scottish business through stronger global trade agreements and, closer to home, investment in homegrown projects.

Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show, Mr Patrick CBE told Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Willie Haughey: “We’ve been exploring new opportunities for international trade in Southeast Asia, which is among the fastest growing markets in the world. One of the advantages of being a Chamber of Commerce is the access we have to our international network of Chambers.

"There are more than 70 overseas British Chambers, each with its own excellent local networks.”

Mr Patrick, who has recently travelled to the British Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia, said: “I was able to get an initial sense of the trade links we could make to grow business in food and drink, renewable technologies, education and healthcare, to choose only a few examples.

“Just one week after I got home, Britain finished negotiations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which includes Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei, with Thailand expected to apply to join soon.

“The context for expanding trade and investment in Southeast Asia is only going to improve. Our aim is to build interest in trading and investment links and to take Chamber members out to the region over the next 12 months.”

Mr Patrick noted there were also many important business developments happening at home, pointing to BAE celebrating the first steel cutting for HMS Birmingham, the fourth of the eight Type 26 Frigates it is building for the Royal Navy.

Work is also now underway to build a new shipbuilding hall over the former Govan wet basin, which will allow vessels to be constructed under cover.

“We should also be hearing very soon more details about the 11 projects selected to share in £33 million of funding under the UK Government's Innovation Accelerator Partnership Programme.

“These projects are designed to encourage private investment in some of the most exciting research coming out of our universities.

"Having been involved in the project selection, I can guarantee the mix of technologies and companies being supported will be a genuine boost to sectors that are going to be an important part of the future of Glasgow’s economy.

“As a Chamber, we've been loudly supporting the aim of the city’s three innovation districts, and we would argue that the pipeline of future projects is so strong that another round of innovation funding is fully justified.”

A more controversial topic, he admitted, will be the enforcement of Glasgow City centre’s Low Emission Zone, which begins in June.

“The Chamber supports the objectives of the Low Emission Zone in improving the city centre’s air quality,” said Mr Patrick, “and we have welcomed the investment made, especially by the bus companies in upgrading their fleets to meet the emission standards.”

He acknowledged, however, that many members of the Chamber had expressed concerns, in particular with the advertising campaign, which was deemed to be too negative and giving the impression all cars and commercial vehicles would be affected – and, as a result, that potential customers would be put off visiting the city centre.

“We are keen for the message to get out that all vehicles that already meet the standards, such as petrol vehicles registered after 2006 and diesel after September 2015, will be unaffected,” he said.

On a final positive note, he flagged up that on May 24 the Chamber is to hold its first event in an annual series called ‘The Congress of Business’. This will bring together organisations to examine the progress being made to meet the objectives set out in the Glasgow Climate Pact at Cop26.

“We want the world to see that Glasgow’s businesses are making the investments needed and explore what more needs to be done,” said Mr Patrick.