Huw Pill told an American podcast there was a "reluctance to accept that, yes, we're all worse off". He had been asked why UK workers are responding to higher bills and rising costs by asking for salary increases, while at the same time businesses are charging more.

“So, the head honcho for the Bank of England says we should just accept that we’re poor,” said Lord Haughey. “That’s absolutely shocking, especially coming from someone who would love it if the GDP increased. Imagine telling people you should just be happy with your lot!”

Sir Tom agreed, adding: “I thought that was great coming from him on his salary. But you know, people shouldn’t accept that.

“On the Go Radio Business Show we are all about supporting the strivers, the people who want to improve their lot, not accept it. I was quite annoyed when I read that headline.”

Sir Tom also criticised the use of interest rates as the primary way to tackle inflation.

“Tackling inflation seems to be focused on putting up interest rates but this is a blunt instrument. It certainly doesn’t seem to be working. There are some crazy food figures coming out.”

Lord Haughey noted: “Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, in my mind, have got it completely wrong about how quickly we’re going to get back to normal.

“I do not see them getting towards the 5% inflation rate they’ve been spouting for the past few weeks, while declaring this ‘great news’ after turning around Liz Truss’s economic disaster. I think they’re way off!”