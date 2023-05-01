Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Haughey have cast doubt on the UK Government’s predictions for falling inflation, while criticising the Bank of England’s top economist for advising people in the UK to accept we are poorer or see prices continue to rise.
Huw Pill told an American podcast there was a "reluctance to accept that, yes, we're all worse off". He had been asked why UK workers are responding to higher bills and rising costs by asking for salary increases, while at the same time businesses are charging more.
“So, the head honcho for the Bank of England says we should just accept that we’re poor,” said Lord Haughey. “That’s absolutely shocking, especially coming from someone who would love it if the GDP increased. Imagine telling people you should just be happy with your lot!”
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf warned higher taxes 'will never attract talent to Scotland’
Sir Tom agreed, adding: “I thought that was great coming from him on his salary. But you know, people shouldn’t accept that.
“On the Go Radio Business Show we are all about supporting the strivers, the people who want to improve their lot, not accept it. I was quite annoyed when I read that headline.”
🔴 Save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer.
Subscribe for a whole year to The Herald for only £24 for unlimited website access or £30 for our digital pack.
This is only available for a limited time so don't miss out.
Sir Tom also criticised the use of interest rates as the primary way to tackle inflation.
“Tackling inflation seems to be focused on putting up interest rates but this is a blunt instrument. It certainly doesn’t seem to be working. There are some crazy food figures coming out.”
Lord Haughey noted: “Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, in my mind, have got it completely wrong about how quickly we’re going to get back to normal.
“I do not see them getting towards the 5% inflation rate they’ve been spouting for the past few weeks, while declaring this ‘great news’ after turning around Liz Truss’s economic disaster. I think they’re way off!”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here