Molten rock, ash and gases released during an eruption - known as pyroclastic flow - can travel at up to 100mph and reach temperatures of 600 degrees Celsius, devastating anything they come into contact with.

Arguably the most famous event of this type is the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD which destroyed the towns of Pompeii and Herculaneum.

It last erupted in 1944, with the Italian government's emergency plan outlining the worst case scenario for the next as being of a similar size and type to the 1631 eruption which killed over 2,000 people.

Today around 800,000 people, including part of the city of Naples, live in the 'red zone' around the volcano which would be evacuated to other areas of Italy in the event of a large eruption, with more than 600 million people around the world living in regions that could be hit by pyroclastic flows.

Around 800,000 people live in the 'red zone' around Mount Vesuvius

While scientists have long been aware of the immense dangers they pose, the underlying mechanism that enables them to travel at such high speed and long distances – up to 12 miles – had remained unknown.

Now, a team led by a University of Edinburgh researcher has revealed the science behind so-called block-and-ash flows, the most common and destructive type of pyroclastic flow. They identified a mechanism that greatly reduces the friction of the dense volcanic mixtures, enabling them to travel at high speed.

The process – called fragmentation-induced fluidisation – causes the base layer of pyroclastic flows to exhibit fluid-like behaviour. This effect is triggered by rapidly compacting the mixture, and raising the pressure between fine particles after large blocks have disintegrated into powder.

It's hoped that by better understanding the mechanism behind the deadly flows, predicting the paths they take will be easier and could prevent deaths and injuries.

The researchers conducted a comprehensive analysis by examining pyroclastic flow deposits from previous eruptions at Mount Merapi in Java, Indonesia, in 2006 and 2010. They also carried out laboratory experiments and ran computer simulations to investigate the impact of density changes within pyroclastic flows and the ability of their granular mixtures to become fluid-like.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, was supported by the Natural Environment Research Council and US National Science Foundation. It also involved researchers from the Universities of Florida and Oregon, US, and Simon Fraser University, Canada.

Dr Eric Breard

Dr Eric Breard, a NERC Fellow at the University of Edinburgh’s School of GeoSciences, who led the study, said: “The discovery of the fragmentation-induced fluidisation process is hugely significant, as it enables us to develop more reliable numerical models that can accurately evaluate pyroclastic flow hazards around both current and potentially future active volcanoes.

“Our findings not only reveal a fundamental geoscience principle but also urges us to reconsider the focus of our field-based studies.

"This work lays the foundation for a multitude of investigations that my research group at University of Edinburgh will undertake, ultimately refining and reshaping our understanding of volcanic hazards."

A 2017 study found that an average of 540 people are killed by volcano activity every year.

Pyroclastic flow is the primary cause of death for those living between 5 and 15km of the summit.

There are more than 1,500 active volcanoes in 86 countries around the globe, with 29 million people living within 10km of one, the danger zone for pyroclastic flow.

Evacuation ahead of time is crucial as the flows generally move too fast for people to escape and death is almost certain for those caught in a pyroclastic flow - the death to injury ratio was put at 230:1 in a 1990 study.

In addition the material released can lead to lahars - volcanically induced landslides - when mixed with water.

The Armero tragedy of 1985 saw pyroclastic flows from the Nevado del Ruiz volcano melt glaciers above the Colombian town, leading to four lahars which engulfed the town and killed more than 20,000 of its 29,000 inhabitants.

The first eruption in close to 70 years had caught nearby towns and villages unaware, despite warnings from volcanological groups to evacuate due to increased seismological activity.

A 13-year-old, Omayra Sánchez, became the public face of the tragedy after surviving for 60 hours in standing water with his legs trapped under concrete which had been dislodged by the lahars.