The Tutti Frutti business was founded in 2022 by Leanne Craig and partner Stuart Murray. Ms Craig, who was a former admin and wages assistant, said she “always had ambitions to start her own business but was apprehensive of where to begin”.

They took advice from the Government-funded Business Gateway service before opening the first store, in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, in December.

The business has since gone “from strength to strength”.

The West High Street shop sells an extensive range of retro and American sweet bags, drinks and snacks.

An adviser from Business Gateway offered initial start-up advice, providing guidance on operational requirements for the store opening as well as advice on launch marketing for Tutti Frutti.

Ms Craig also signed up to the Early Stage Growth support programme and received one-to-one support. The adviser at the programme helped create a plan for the business, including employing staff for the first time.

Tutti Frutti has “enjoyed tremendous popularity with locals in Inverurie and beyond” since opening.

In response to this demand, the firm has introduced several new sweet bags, such as the popular Saturday night munchie box and a TikTok famous pickle kit which is served on first come first service basis.

The founders plan to open additional outlets in the future “fully equipped with slushie machines and ice-cream machines for the summer season”.

Ms Craig said: “When I decided to launch my own business, I had no experience of the fundamentals such as hiring staff and finding a premises, which has been a huge learning curve for myself.

“I contacted Business Gateway and was put in touch with Keith, whose help, support, ideas and encouragement have been amazing and just what I needed in a business mentor.”

Keith Smith, adviser at Business Gateway, said: “Leanne has worked incredibly hard to launch her own business, focusing on her main goal which is to provide a unique experience in the confectionery industry. It is excellent to see how well she is doing, and how her training and mentorship has ensured a successful launch.

“Like many people starting out on their own, Business Gateway is here to offer a helping hand in making that first step. By providing a sounding board for ideas and advice on how to create a robust business plan, and we’d encourage anyone else thinking of starting up to get in touch.”

