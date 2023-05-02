A Scottish distillery is toasting a "historic moment" after bottling its maiden release.
Wolfcraig Distillers said the 30-year-old Premium Blend is produced by two icons of the Scotch whisky industry.
Two of the revered master blenders, Richard "the Nose" Paterson and Ian MacMillan, have formed the "ultimate partnership to introduce a unique blended Scotch".
Mr Paterson served as master blender at Whyte & Mackay, while Mr MacMillan is an award-winning distiller boasting over 40 years’ experience and is distinguished for having created some of the sector’s most recognised single malts, working for Bunnahabhain, Tobermory and Deanston.
READ MORE: Distillery unveils first whisky
The pair joined forces in 2020 at the helm of Wolfcraig Distillers, which was co-founded by Jamie Lunn and John Moore in 2017.
The founding team also included former Whyte & Mackay Michael Lunn, who died in January.
The £425 Premium Blended Scotch Whisky is composed of rare casks that have been hand selected by the legendary duo.
Speaking following the launch of the Wolfcraig 30 Year Old Premium Blend Mr Paterson described the spirit as a ‘flawless diamond’ and said: “The first bottling of our rare 30 years old Wolfcraig Premium Blended Scotch whisky marks a true milestone.
“This pursuit of excellence has taken many years of dedication, commitment and a relentless passion – it has been a memorable journey. It has taken 30 long years to craft this noble icon but it will only take a matter of seconds to recognise the blend’s outstanding credentials.
“First filled American white oak ex-bourbon barrels have played a major part in creating this outstanding blend along with the final marrying in special selected PX and Oloroso sherry butts from Bodega San Andres in Jerez de la Frontera, it takes this one-of-a-kind whisky to a higher level of true luxury."
READ MORE: Whisky hotel and museum plan
He added: “We are so proud of what we have achieved over the years and this rare blend confirms our relentless dedication and passion. Producing our Wolfcraig 30 Years Old Premium Blend has given us a treasure chest of pure liquid gold for you to enjoy. Toast and taste its rare excellence and unsurpassed beauty, you will not be disappointed.”
Mr MacMIillan said: “Between Richard and I, we have almost 100 years of experience. I don’t think there’s ever been another project like it.”
Wolfcraig director Jamie Lunn hailed the iconic first release as a "historical moment" in the Wolfcraig Distillers’ story.
Mr Lunn said: "It is very rare that two master blenders collaborate on one project, and we’re very proud to have both Richard and Ian working under the Wolfcraig banner. This partnership is what makes our offering to the world whisky market so unique and special.”
🔴 Save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer.
Subscribe for the whole year to The Herald for only £24 for unlimited website access or £30 for our digital pack.
This is only available for a limited time.
He added: “They’ve each been pouring through their exclusive and extensive contacts books over the past 3 years to source the very best casks and parcels of whisky to form a curated production plan that will produce rare and aged releases for the next four years.
“After three years of hard work behind the scenes, it is an incredible milestone for Wolfcraig to have our first release bottled and ready to be shipped to our valued customers. We are really proud as a team of the product we have put together and are excited for the feedback from whisky lovers around the world.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here