BP reported profits of $5 billion (£4bn) on its preferred underlying replacement cost profit for the first three months of the year, up from $4.8bn the previous quarter, as it continued to benefit from high oil and gas prices.

The energy giant said the results were underpinned by an “exceptional gas marketing and trading result, a lower level of refinery turnaround activity and a very strong trading result”, which were offset partly by “lower liquids and gas realizations and lower refining margins”.

READ MORE: Scottish philanthropist funds new Social Bite cafe in Glasgow

The quarterly profit was lower than the result for the same period last year, when BP benefited from extremely high gas prices, but beyond that it was the best result BP had reported in a decade.

And the result for the quarter was around $700m (£560m) more than analysts who follow the oil major had thought it would make.

The profits sparked renewed criticism from the Labour Party, which branded the profits “unearned” and criticised the current windfall tax regime, which allows companies to take advantage of significant tax breaks if they invest in new North Sea extraction projects.

🗣️ Time is running out to save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer.

Subscribe for a whole year to The Herald for only £24 for unlimited website access or £30 for our digital pack.

Been meaning to subscribe? Don't wait, this offer is only available for a limited time.

👉 Click here to subscribe

Shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband said: "These enormous profits are the unearned, unexpected windfalls of war. And every excess pound that the energy giants rake in is at the expense of British families," Mr Miliband said.

READ MORE: Edinburgh: Royal Bank owner NatWest reports £20bn fall in deposits

"Yet, after all this time, the Tory windfall tax is still full of get-out clauses with billions being bunged at oil and gas companies in special subsidies not available in any other part of the energy sector."

Chief executive Bernard Looney said: "This has been a quarter of strong performance and strategic delivery as we continue to focus on safe and reliable operations."

Shares in BP fell sharply in morning trading. At 11am, shares were down nearly five per cent on the day at 507.9p.