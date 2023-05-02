Designed by Mosaic Architecture + Design, the Dundas Square project will comprise 357 studio, one and two-bedroom homes, which will be developed alongside roof terraces, a residents’ gym, retail unit, offices, and a co-working space.

The homes will be built on a currently vacant at 144 Port Dundas Road to the north of Glasgow city centre, which looks on to Port Dundas Road and Milton Street.

The site is close to the M8 motorway and within walking distance of Buchanan Galleries and a host of other shops and restaurants, as well as Cowcaddens subway station and Glasgow Caledonian University.

Nick Treadaway, founder and chief executive of Soller Group, said: "We’re very pleased that Glasgow City Council has given the green light to our development, of which we are very proud, and which will bring a vacant site back to life in an area seeing considerable inward investment and regeneration.”

Neil Haining, director of Mosaic, noted: “This development will really strengthen Glasgow’s ambitions to encourage city centre living, which is vital to making Glasgow a sustainable city, where people can walk or cycle easily and safely to work, and where cars are less dominant.

“Dundas Square will be a pedestrian-friendly courtyard development, with daylight illuminating the central public square and a landscaped plaza from Port Dundas Road. There will be amenity space as well as roof terraces, designed to ensure they are used as part of the everyday life of the building.”

Property firm JLL has been appointed to secure a funding partner of the Dundas Square scheme. Alice Smith-Hilliard of JLL’s capital markets team said: “This well-designed project ticks all the boxes of a successful BTR (build-to-rent) development.

"It’s imperative to bring new homes to Glasgow’s supply starved market, with BTL (build-to-let) landlords leaving in droves and fewer people able to afford a mortgage. We are delighted to be working with Soller and playing our part in bringing forward this exciting scheme.”

Soller previously completed a 301-bed student accommodation building in Glasgow city centre, now let to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and fully occupied. It recently secured planning permission for phase two of its Grade A Carrick Square office development in the city.