Stonelaw High School in Rutherglen was hailed for the "outstanding, inspirational and understated leadership" of the headteacher, Brenda McLachlan

The report said she had built "an ambitious vision" focussed on preparing young people for life after school that was having a clear, motivational effect on everyone at the school.

Notable alumni include the fashion designer Jonathan Saunders and ex-Celtic footballer Simon Donnelly.

In 2021/22, over a third of learners in the most deprived SIMD 1 and 2 zones went on to university.

Young people said they felt "respected, valued and included" at the non-denominational school.

The approach to learning, teaching and assessment was described as "sector-leading."

More than a fifth of pupils at Stonelaw - 20.7% - are registered for free school meals with 30.6% of pupils living in the 20% most deprived datazones in Scotland. Around 29% have additional support needs.

The report said: "The headteacher exemplifies the very best practice in leadership. Rigour, high standards and expectations, and strong core values rooted in integrity and honesty are the hallmarks of the headteacher."

Young people were said to be "clear about the purpose of their learning".

The school had sustained high levels of performance for literacy in 4th, 5th and 6th year.

In numeracy, the school’s performance in S4, by S5 and by S6 at SCQF level 5 was significantly higher than the comparator in the identified years, although there was said to be room for improvement at level 6.

Attainment in literacy and numeracy at various SCQF levels was described as "strong" for young people who live in the most deprived SIMD deciles 1 and 2.

The percentage of young people in S4 and S5 who stay on at school is very high.

Between 2016/17 and 2020/21, almost all young people entered a positive destination on leaving school.

The majority go on to further and higher education on leaving school with a minority leaving to enter employment.

Stonelaw was described as outstanding in promoting the wellbeing, inclusion and equality of young people.

Pupils were said to be active in decisions that affect their learning

and almost all said that there are members of staff to whom they can go with any concerns.

Young people said they felt comfortable about reporting bullying and believe the process would be effectively managed.

Stonelaw promotes a "ready, respectful and safe" motto which is said to have led to a notable reduction in behavioural referrals and exclusions.

Young people at risk of exclusion commented on how well they are supported.

There has been notable improvements in attendance for almost all year groups.

Stonelaw was rated very good for learning, teaching and assessment and raising attainment and excellent for wellbeing, inclusion and equality,

The school was heavily praised for carefully monitoring the progress of care-experienced young people.

The report said: "Almost all pupils are being presented for between 3 and 5 National Qualifications and succeed well in these."

Young people were said to be knowledgeable about different faiths and cultures while newly arrived Scots spoke positively about the efforts of school staff to include them in the life and work of the school.