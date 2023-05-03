Robert and Gina Parker, owners of luxury boutique hotel group, The Robert Parker Hotel Collection, have announced their decision to retire and sell the four properties in the group.

Dalhousie Castle and Aqueous Spa in Edinburgh, Ednam House Hotel in Kelso, Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa in Alnwick, and Eshott Hall in Morpeth have been brought to the market by specialist business property advisers Christie & Co.

Dalhousie Castle and Aqueous Spa, one of Scotland’s oldest inhabited castles, sits eight miles from Edinburgh and has with 35 bedrooms, a spa and two AA rosette dining in the Dungeon Restaurant.

Historic Environment Scotland said Clan Ramsay had a seat there from 12th century.

The A-listed home was originally built in the 15th century. Oliver Cromwell used the castle during his campaigns in Scotland, and it has also hosted Sir Walter Scott.

It has "broad appeal and attracts a wide demographic of leisure, meetings and conference and wedding business".

Clockwise, Dalhousie Castle, Ednam House Hotel, Eshot Hall, and Doxford Hall Hotel (Image: Christie & Co)

The 200-year-old mansion Doxford Hall Hotel & Spa, the only hotel in Northumberland to hold the AA’s four red stars, has 41 bedrooms, a spa, two AA rosette dining and Europe’s largest yew tree maze in the extensive grounds. The property is within easy reach of the Northumberland coastline.

Ednam House in Kelso is a 33-bedroomed property situated on the banks of the River Tweed and offers "superb cuisine and homely relaxation as well as the largest ballroom in the Borders" allowing for a wide range of meetings, events and wedding business.

Eshott Hall, a 17th century manor house with 11 bedrooms in the main hall and a further 13 bedrooms in adjacent buildings is also being jointly marketed by Galbraith and Sanderson Young for sale on the residential market. The hall has 38 acres of manicured gardens and woodland, a tennis court, walled kitchen garden and Victorian fernery.

Robert Parker said: “It has been a real privilege to own the four hotels in the Robert Parker Collection, but retirement becomes an inevitability as one reaches the grand old age of 80 years.

“We have been blessed throughout our ownership of them, with fabulous staff who have delivered a quality level of environment, food and service, which is second to none. We owe them a great debt for all that they have contributed for so many years.

“I have no doubt that into the future we shall become regular paying guests. I simply have to go back to each of the hotels as often as I possibly can.”

The hotels are being marketed through Gary Witham, director – hotels at Christie & Co.

He said: “These are stunning heritage assets in prime locations, which Robert and his team have placed well to perform very profitably going forward.

"Dalhousie Castle in particular will allow any investor to reap the rewards of the Edinburgh luxury leisure market and own a true slice of history and we look forward to hearing from interested parties.”

Retirement village in administration

The owner and operator of a Methodist-backed retirement complex in Lesmahagow has fallen into administration, paving the way for its parent group's complete withdrawal from Scotland.

Auchlochan Garden Village is home to 360 people across a range of residential properties, including two care homes, and employs a total of 216 people. However, the complex is understood to have been loss making since its acquisition by MHA Auchlochan in 2009.

Castle on market for £8 million

Its visitors have included Mary Queen of Scots and King James 1. A castle in Fife, described as one of Scotland's best-kept 16th-century houses, is on the market for a cool £8million.

Estate agent Savills has seized the opportunity to promote one of its more higher-end homes ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. The new custodian of Earlshall Castle will have access to ten bedrooms, a "magnificent" walled garden, three cottages and a five-car garage.

