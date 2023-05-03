The Food Warehouse, part of Iceland Foods Group, has taken unit 2, extending to 15,156 sq ft, at an initial rent of £250,000 per annum. The national retailer is currently fitting out and is expected to open for trade on June 13, CBRE noted.

Chris Humphrey, director of retail at CBRE Scotland, said: “It is fantastic to see Berryden Retail Park fully let for the first time in a few years. I’m sure Food Warehouse will prove to be a popular addition to the park alongside long-established tenants Home Bargains, Currys, Next and Sports Direct, who opened their flagship out-of-town store at Berryden in 2021.”

CBRE said the letting to The Food Warehouse “culminated in the investment sale of Berryden Retail Park, as part of [a] portfolio of retail parks across the UK, to Realty Income, in which CBRE also advised Frasers Group”.

Ben Barclay, of Frasers Group, said: “This was the final piece of the jigsaw in terms of available space at Berryden so we are delighted to have secured Food Warehouse on a new long-term lease and wish Realty Income all the best with the asset moving forward.”