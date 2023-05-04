The Glasgow-based firm has announced four new partners and four newly qualified solicitors among a raft of evelations, while highlighting its achievement of gold Investors in People and Investors in Young People accreditations.

The new partners are Andrew Ronald (banking and finance), Ewan Stafford (employment and immigration), Amy Dickson (personal injury and reparation) and Brian Carton (partner equivalent in the firm’s IT team), while the new associates are Fiona Strang (corporate, commercial and regulatory), Jennifer Grosvenor (dispute resolution), Nicola Stephen (residential property) and Nicola Ker, Annabelle Gow and Lauren Farquhar (all private client – asset protection and tax).

The firm also noted that eight colleagues had been promoted to associate and 14 to senior solicitor positions.

Harper Macleod now has a headcount of more than 400 people, including 76 partners.

Martin Darroch, chief executive of Harper Macleod: “This is one of the most rewarding points in the year, when we recognise those colleagues who have reached the next important milestones in their careers at Harper Macleod.

“It’s been crucial for us to create a learning culture, clear career pathways and development opportunities for everyone. These promotions, combined with our new IIP and IIYP statuses, show that we are an employer of choice in a competitive marketplace.

“The varied nature of our business means we develop a diverse workforce with many different legal and business services specialisms. Similarly, we are actively involved in initiatives designed to provide access to the legal profession for people from backgrounds who have not had the same opportunities as others.”