Cala, a major homebuilder across the UK, has announced the 100 per cent acquisition of Taylor Lane Timber Frame Ltd in an investment that will help "drive its progress towards sustainability targets and support delivery of the group’s ambitious growth plans".

Taylor Lane will “continue to pursue the vision of their original founders, to deliver high quality products and excellent customer service to scale” and is “led by an experienced existing management team”.

Edinburgh-based Cala’s carbon reduction strategy sets out their transition to timber frame across all the homes they build in England, where possible.

In Scotland, Cala has been using timber frame construction for over 40 years, and around 80% of Cala’s homes there are built using this method.

Kevin Whitaker, chief executive at Cala, said: “The positive arguments for timber frame construction have never been more compelling.

"Generating up to 20% less embodied carbon than a typical masonry build, and offering the benefits of speed and efficiency of construction and superior factory-built quality, the advantages of using timber strongly support our decision to invest in timber frame and grow our use in the future.”

Jonathan Lane, managing director at Taylor Lane, said: “Over the past 40 years we have successfully grown Taylor Lane to a £30m turnover business delivering around 2,000 timber frame units per year, to a wide variety of sectors.

"This is testament to the vision of our co-founders, Colin Taylor and Barrie Lane, and the hard work and commitment of our employees alongside the quality of our product and our approach to customer service. We are all incredibly proud of Taylor Lane’s achievements to date. Looking ahead, the management team and I feel extremely positive about our prospects.”

Former Clydesdale Bank hikes provisions for bad debts

Shares in the owner of the former Clydesdale Bank were down nearly six per cent this morning after the lender reported an increased impairment charge for bad debts and signalled that arrears will rise amid the challenging economic outlook.

Virgin Money booked impairment losses on credit exposures of £144 million for the six months to March 31, up from £21m at the same stage last year, which contributed to statutory profits before tax falling by 25% to £236m from £315m in the first half.

Scottish law firm hires six-strong team from rival

Scottish law firm Burness Paull has ramped up its rural business offering with the recruitment of a six-strong team from rival Ledingham Chalmers led by agriculture and estates specialist Linda Tinson.

Ms Tinson has been appointed as a partner in Burness Paull’s real estate division and head of the firm’s expanded rural business practice. Burness Paull said the team is “further strengthened” by legal consultant Jim Drysdale, senior associate Lorna McKay, associates Sarah Taylor and Jason Rust, and paralegal Sarah Strathdee, who are joining with Ms Tinson from Ledingham Chalmers.

