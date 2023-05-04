THE Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa has been named as Scotland’s Best Country Hotel 2023 in the Prestige Awards for a second consecutive year.
The 75-bedroom, four-star hotel, part of Crerar Hotels Group, achieved the accolade last year following a £4 million investment and retained the title at this year’s awards ceremony late last month. Crerar Hotels highlighted the fact that the award is voted for by members of the public.
Gemma Coll, general manager of the hotel, said: “To win the title of Best Country Hotel at the Scotland Prestige Hotel Awards for the second year in a row is an incredible feat and its thanks to the wonderful team we have.
“I took on the role of general manager in March this year and I am delighted to lead this fantastic team who inspire me every day. The award win is a real testament to the authentic Scottish hospitality we offer to all of our guests."
She added: “It’s even more special that the award is voted for by the public - this assures us that our guests have had an exceptional time when visiting our island hotel whether this is for a rejuvenating spa retreat or a coastal getaway with loved ones, or both.”
The hotel includes the “wilderness deck”, launched in summer last year, an outdoor spa space overlooking Craignure Bay.
The hotel’s Driftwood Spa was launched in 2021 following a multi-million-pound investment.
