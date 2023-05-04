Back in 1947, Islay was used as a testing ground by Spencer Wilks, then the Managing Director of the Rover Car Company, where several of the early Series Land Rover prototypes were put through their pace.

When the original Land Rover was conceived, Wilks tested vehicles on his Laggan Estate on Islay. While driving his heavily modified Rover 12 across the rugged landscape, the estate's gamekeeper Ian Fraser remarked that it must be a "Land Rover", and the name was born.

In recognition of this, Land Rover has announced the launch of its new Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition - the first heritage themed Works V8 to come from Land Rover Classic with a unique specification.

The vehicle features a bespoke interior is trimmed in leather with unique tweed detailing from the Islay Woollen Mill and specially designed centre cubby featuring removable wooden tray crafted from walnut and incorporating whisky cask barrel oak from Islay’s Kilchoman Distillery.

Paul Barrit, Director, Land Rover Classic, said: "In 2023, we celebrate 75 years of Land Rover. Spencer Wilks and the Isle of Islay are an important part of our history, and the Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition is a fitting way to help us celebrate a landmark anniversary.

"It references a special vehicle in our collection, Spencer Wilks’ beautiful Series IIa, and is influenced by the special products and incredible nature of Islay itself.

"The authenticity, modern engineering, and exquisite execution from our skilled engineers and technicians, make this limited-edition Classic Defender a very special vehicle for our discerning clients looking for the ultimate heritage Land Rover."