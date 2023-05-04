Land Rover has returned to its ‘birthplace’ on a Scottish island for the launch of its new vehicle.
Back in 1947, Islay was used as a testing ground by Spencer Wilks, then the Managing Director of the Rover Car Company, where several of the early Series Land Rover prototypes were put through their pace.
When the original Land Rover was conceived, Wilks tested vehicles on his Laggan Estate on Islay. While driving his heavily modified Rover 12 across the rugged landscape, the estate's gamekeeper Ian Fraser remarked that it must be a "Land Rover", and the name was born.
In recognition of this, Land Rover has announced the launch of its new Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition - the first heritage themed Works V8 to come from Land Rover Classic with a unique specification.
READ MORE: Glasgow law firm unveils raft of promotions
The vehicle features a bespoke interior is trimmed in leather with unique tweed detailing from the Islay Woollen Mill and specially designed centre cubby featuring removable wooden tray crafted from walnut and incorporating whisky cask barrel oak from Islay’s Kilchoman Distillery.
Paul Barrit, Director, Land Rover Classic, said: "In 2023, we celebrate 75 years of Land Rover. Spencer Wilks and the Isle of Islay are an important part of our history, and the Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition is a fitting way to help us celebrate a landmark anniversary.
"It references a special vehicle in our collection, Spencer Wilks’ beautiful Series IIa, and is influenced by the special products and incredible nature of Islay itself.
"The authenticity, modern engineering, and exquisite execution from our skilled engineers and technicians, make this limited-edition Classic Defender a very special vehicle for our discerning clients looking for the ultimate heritage Land Rover."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here