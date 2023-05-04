Shell easily beat expectations in the first quarter of this year with record profits in spite of sliding energy prices, prompting accusations of profiteering by the FTSE 100 company.
In its best-ever first quarter, Shell posted profits this morning of more than $9.6 billion (£7.6bn), well above the $7.96 predicted by industry analysts. It comes just two days after fellow oil major BP also beat expectations even as oil and gas prices tumbled from last year's highs.
Shell said profits rose thanks to strong earnings from fuel trading and higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales. It also confirmed that it will hold steady with plans to return $4bn in surplus cash to shareholders in the coming three months.
READ MORE: Anger over BP's bumper profits is understandable
"It’s hard to stomach another iniquitous profit announcement from Shell, all whilst the country struggles in the grips of a cost-of-living crisis," said a spokesman for campaign group Global Justice Now.
"Rather than putting some of its $9bn profit towards reducing energy bills or paying for its climate damages, Shell has instead chosen to dole out over $4bn to its shareholders. Enough is enough, we need a polluters' tax to put that money back where it belongs and end this loathsome profiteering off our climate misery."
Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, said Shell and BP were “continuing the profiteering bonanza”.
“The scale of profiteering displayed today by Shell and earlier this week BP is one of the corporate scandals of our times," she added. "And this is practically untouched by Rishi Sunak’s so-called windfall tax.
“Not taking any action against ‘Big Oil’ means the profiteering plundering will continue without end.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here