Scottish Citylink has introduced new luxury vehicles worth around £2million to three of its routes across Scotland.
Four brand new Scania Irizar i6s coaches are now in service on the express coach operator route between Glasgow and Skye.
Two Scania Irizar i6s have also been introduced on the service between Glasgow and Campbeltown.
All six new vehicles have been delivered in partnership with West Coast Motors, which operates both routes on behalf of Citylink.
The Scania vehicles are fitted with a number of customer-centric features including seat back tables, extra legroom, USB charging points and audio and visual next-stop announcements.
The coaches are also the first Citylink vehicles to have digital mirrors that are expected to further improve safety and improve the aerodynamic performance of the coach.
Scottish Citylink offers three return services a day in each direction between Glasgow and Skye, eight return services a day between Glasgow and Fort William, and five return services a day in each direction between Glasgow and Campbeltown during the Summer timetable period.
The new vehicles represent a 12 per cent increase in capacity for Citylink’s customers in Skye.
In addition, Scottish Citylink has partnered with D&E Coaches to introduce a new 61-seat Mercedes Tourismo coach on the route between Inverness and Ullapool.
Onboard features include seat back tables, USB charging points and live map monitoring/live tracking during the journey.
Scottish Citylink offers two return services a day in each direction between Ullapool and Inverness seven days a week during its summer timetable which runs until 15 October, connecting with ferries to the Western Isles.
